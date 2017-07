KC Dalager and Brad Hale started Now, Now when they met as teenagers in a marching band. Their debut album, Threads, was among NPR's Top 50 favorite albums of 2012, and we’ve eagerly awaited new material. After three years of touring, as well as producing and writing for others, the Minneapolis-based duo is back with a new single that we love, called "SGL."

SGL Now Now

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern