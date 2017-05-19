KCRW has been a huge supporter of Phoenix from the beginning and each time the French outfit has a new album, we pounce on it. "J-Boy" is a cool new track we're enjoying.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Phoenix: J-Boy
