It's 4/20 folks and reggae artist Rocky Duwani wants to celebrate California's legalization of marijuana with "Burn One." Fire it up!
Rocky Dawuni: Burn One
It's 4/20 folks and reggae artist Rocky Duwani wants to celebrate California's legalization of marijuana with "Burn One." Fire it up!
Ariana Morgenstern
