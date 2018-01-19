ON AIR
Rodney Crowell: Shake Your Money Maker

Elmore James was bestowed the title "King of the Slide Guitar" and his legacy influenced hundreds of artists.  On the 100th anniversary of his birthday an array of musicians come together to honor his sound with his classic blues standards. Rodney Crowell takes the challenge to cover  "Shake Your Money Maker."

Jan 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Elmore James was bestowed the title "King of the Slide Guitar" and his legacy influenced hundreds of artists.  On the 100th anniversary of his birthday an array of musicians come together to honor his sound with his classic blues standards. Tom Jones, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, and Betty LaVette all pitch in; but it's Rodney Crowell who takes the challenge to cover  "Shake Your Money Maker."

Shake Your Money Maker

Rodney Crowell

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

Latest In Music

