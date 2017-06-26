ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Rubén González: Melodía del Río

Even before his work with the Buena Vista Social Club, Rubén González helped define the Cuban sound we hear today. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 26, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Even before his work with the Buena Vista Social Club, Rubén González helped define the Cuban sound we hear today. A late bloomer, his first solo album, Introducing... Rubén González, was recorded when he was 77, and included several of his bandmates (from Buena Vista Social Club). A reissue to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary features extended and unreleased tracks as well as a timeless classic composed by González, the beautiful "Melodía del Río" (River Melody).

Photo by Christina Jaspars

Melodía del Río

Rubén González

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE