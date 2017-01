Morcheeba members Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey quietly launched a new project in the fall of 2016 they simply call SKYE | ROSS. Returning to their roots by enlisting family members to join them and recording most of their album at home, they to do what they do best, make music together. Here's a slinky track called "Light of Gold."

Photo: Daniela Glunz

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern