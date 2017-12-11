Sufjan Stevens: John My Beloved-iPhone Demo

Sufjan Stevens puts together a mixtape of outtakes, unreleased songs, remixes and demos to create a companion piece to his last album, Carrie & Lowell. An outstanding track is the iPhone demo of John My Beloved-iPhone Demo.
Sufjan Stevens puts together a mixtape of outtakes, unreleased songs, remixes and demos to create a companion piece to his last album, Carrie & Lowell. An outstanding track is the iPhone demo of John My Beloved-iPhone Demo.
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
