Superorganism describes itself as "a sprawling, multi-limbed collection of international musicians and pop culture junkies. Recruited from London, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, seven of the eight now live together in a house/DIY studio/band HQ in Homerton, East London. Before the eight even had a name for themselves, they sent a track they made to a friend who wrote and recorded a vocal for Something for Your M.I.N.D. and Superorganism was born.