Suzanne Santo (of HoneyHoney): Ghost in My Bed

Jul 03, 2017

Best known as half of the Americana duo HoneyHoney, Suzanne Santo sets out on her own for a full-length debut album that showcases her prowess as a singer/songwriter. The theme running through the album is that of one's responsibility to others. Santo says of Ghost in My Bed, it's "an example of that and how sometimes we are, in fact, the ghost that haunts us. Writing this record reinstalled my responsibility to keep pushing forward, learning, growing and challenging the art in the way that serves it best."

Photo by Marina Chavez

Ghost in My Bed [Explicit]

Suzanne Santo

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

