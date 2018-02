The Boxer Rebellion front man Nathan Nicholson describes the deeply personal song "Love Yourself" this way: "I’ve always enjoyed writing songs that are cathartic, especially when they are able, often accidentally, to provide some form of relief to others. ‘Love Yourself,’ in particular, means a great deal to me because loving yourself, accepting your flaws, and appreciating your best, doesn’t always come easy. It’s good to have a reminder.”