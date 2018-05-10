The Pendletons: Funk Forever

E da Bass (of Myron and E) and Trailer Limon team up as The Pendletons, conjuring up old-school funk. Today’s track comes with a sexy horn section and finger snapping bass line. Here’s "Funk Forever."
The Pendletons
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
The Chapin Sisters: Ferry Boat "Ferry Boat" is the seventh release from siblings The Chapin Sisters, and it’s their first recording since they each gave birth to their first child. On the eve of Mother's Day, we are treated to the title track "Ferry Boat", which is a prime example that a good harmony and guitar is all you need.
Vacationer: Magnetisim Vacationer co-founder, frontman, and bassist Kenny Vasoli tucked himself away in isolation to shift his focus from songwriting to production for their forthcoming album "Mindset." Studying the nuances of Ableton and some of his favorite albums -"Magnetism" borrows a beat from the Hall & Oates songbook.
Rex Orange County: Loving Is Easy What do you do when you don't know what to do? Alex O'Connor aka Rex Orange County was fed-up with school and at a loss, when the self-taught drummer decided he wanted more than bit part roles in bands. Applying keys and vocals, he was able to escape from boredom by making loose, personable songs like "Loving Is Easy."
