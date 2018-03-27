The Radio Dept.: Your True Name

Swedish pop duo The Radio Dept. create a song about faith, the Utopian kind, in "Your True Name." Where one believes in something that will probably never come to fruition.
Twin Shadow: Saturdays (feat. Haim) Sometimes one has to take a fall to get on with the next phase, and for Twin Shadow, that's what happened. His new album revolves around the theme "Caer" or fall in Spanish. The love song "Saturdays" (feat. Haim) proves that you have to get up before you get down.
Van William: Before I Found You He's a little bit country, a little bit rock n roll... he's Van William aka Van Pierszalowski, who fronted bands we've been fond of: WATERS and his former project Port O'Brien. His new solo debut as Van William tackles major life changes including "Before I Found You" chronicling the giddiness of new love.
The Districts: Nighttime Girls A band's third album is always telling; it's a time where they are able to stretch out and expand their sound (or step into a new direction). For Pennsylvanian outfit The Districts their leap is exponential as they turn up their guitars, provide booming drums, and steamy vocals on "Nighttime Girls."
