Originally recorded by the Gospel family band The Staple Singers back in 1972, I'll Take You There became a hit as Mavis Staples invited listeners to a call-and-response chorus and was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Written by Stax co-founder Al Bell and backed by the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, it became one of the greatest songs of all time, and topped the charts again in 1991 when Salt-N-Pepa sampled it.