KCRW DJs anointed Tom Misch as Best New Artist of 2017 and “Movie” is a song we grew to love. Travis Holcombe put it this way: "There's a sense of ease and maturity to Misch's work, and with such a versatile and ever-improving skill set - producing, writing, singing, guitar - the possibilities for this artist feel infinite. With his proper debut album set to drop in April, the stars seem to be aligned for a breakout year from Tom Misch in 2018." We wish him the best and pumped to see him on the Coachella lineup!

