Tune-Yards: Heart Attack

One of the most anticipated albums of 2018 came courtesy of Merrill Garbus aka Tune-Yards. If you haven't seen her live, check out her latest MBE session. She performed new songs, including "Heart Attack."
Tune-Yards
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
Sondre Lerche: I Know Something That's Gonna Break Your Heart Brooklyn-based Norwegian singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche is an artist we've championed through the years. Lerche has a knack for translating his woes into swoon-worthy songs. On the solo (and acoustic) "I Know Something That's Gonna Break Your Heart" we find thoughtful lyrics paired with a hummable melody.
of Montreal: Paranoic Intervals/Body Dysmorphia Inspired by the theory of simulated reality and extended 80's club remixes, of Montreal frontman Kevin Barnes abandoned the familiar approaches used on previous albums. Working alone this time, Barnes forges ahead with an exciting dance beat on “Paranoic Intervals/Body Dysmorphia."
