Wye Oak: The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs

The title track to Wye Oak's fifth album "The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs" coils with exuberance and sweeping choruses. The duo made up of Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack visited each other's city for a week at a time to hunker down and combine their song sketches into a bold new album.

Feb 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs

Wye Oak

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

