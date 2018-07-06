On a recent visit to MBE, young UK artist Yellow Days shared his motivating anthem, "Nothing's Gonna Keep Me Down." His emotive performance, expressed through his signature gravelly vocals and yelps, make this exclusive live version even more special.
Yellow Days Live on MBE “Nothing’s Gonna Keep Me Down”
On a recent visit to MBE, young UK artist Yellow Days shared his motivating anthem, "Nothing's Gonna Keep Me Down." His emotive performance, expressed through his signature gravelly vocals and yelps, make this exclusive live version even more special.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern
More From Today's Top Tune
Candi Staton: Confidence Legendary soul singer Candi Staton has had her highs and lows in her 50 year storied career. She's racked up hits in each decade in a plethora of styles. Her 30th album Unstoppable features a rhythm section made up of her sons and up-tempo tunes."Confidence" is a song she wrote for herself and says:“To give me courage — to give me the fortitude to keep moving forward.”
¡Súbelo, Cuba!: Traketeo Leave it to Brownswood Recordings founder and DJ/broadcaster Gilles Peterson to deliver the sound of Havana's contemporary culture via ¡Súbelo, Cuba! Diving into the rhythmically adventurous underground, we experience "Traketeo" featuring Luz de Cuba for a sound that hints at minimalism and spoken word.
Bernice: Glue Stripped-down and dreamy, Bernice conjures up their pop-minimalism with jazz, electronic, and playful flourishes. Made up of musician's from Toronto's music community, they've individually collaborated with the likes of Owen Pallett, Bahamas, and The Barr Brothers to name a few. "Glue" holds together beautifully.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
John Coltrane’s Lost Album and His Enduring Legacy When the iconic jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins compares a musical discovery to “finding a new room in the Great Pyramid,” it’s bound to create both curiosity and excitement. Such was… Read More
Music For Your Weekend With the warm weather returning, Reggae Night and the 4th under our belt, it now officially feels like summer. For you this time of the year may also mean vacation,… Read More