Rhythm Planet Playlist 5/11/18:
1. Nicola Conte & Spiritual Galaxy / "Uhuru Na Umoja" / Let Your Light Shine On / Universal Japan
2. Nickodemus / "Mystic Molay (Feat. Innov Gnawa)" / A Long Engagement / Wonderwheel
3. Thomas Fonnesbaek & Justin Kauflin / "For No One" / Syenthesia / Storyville
4. Shinya Fukumori Trio / "The Light Suite" / For 2 Akis / ECM
5. Abbey Lincoln / "Kohjoh-No-Tsuki" / People In Me / Inner City
6. The Django Festival All Stars / "Attitude Manouche" / Attitude Manouche / Resilience Music
7. The Ellis Marsalis Quintet / "12'S It" / Plays The Music of Ellis Marsalis / Elm
8. Roxy Coss / "Mr. President" / The Future is Female / Positone
9. Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita / "Terangabah" / Soar / Bendigedig
10. Elina Duni / "Amara Terra Mia" / Patir / Deutsche Grammophon
10 New May Music Gems
Rhythm Planet showcases new music from Nicodemus, Nicola Conte, Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita, Elina Duni and others
Host:
Tom Schnabel
