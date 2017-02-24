ON AIR
Five Superb Jazz Pianists

This week Rhythm Planet showcases five superb pianists, with music from Michael Wolff, Frank Kimbrough, Billy Childs, Chano Dominguez, and Joey Calderazzo.

Feb 24, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 2/24/17: 

1. Michael Wolff / If I Were a Bell / Joe's Strut / Wrong
2. Billy Childs / Peace / Rebirth / Mack Avenue
3. Chano Dominguez / Django / Over the Rainbow / Sunnyside
4. Joey Calderazzo / I Never Knew / Going Home / Sunnyside
5. Frank Kimbrough / Walking By Flashlight / Solstice / Pirouet
 

