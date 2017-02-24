Rhythm Planet Playlist for 2/24/17:
1. Michael Wolff / If I Were a Bell / Joe's Strut / Wrong
2. Billy Childs / Peace / Rebirth / Mack Avenue
3. Chano Dominguez / Django / Over the Rainbow / Sunnyside
4. Joey Calderazzo / I Never Knew / Going Home / Sunnyside
5. Frank Kimbrough / Walking By Flashlight / Solstice / Pirouet
Five Superb Jazz Pianists
This week Rhythm Planet showcases five superb pianists, with music from Michael Wolff, Frank Kimbrough, Billy Childs, Chano Dominguez, and Joey Calderazzo.
