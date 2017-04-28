Rhythm Planet Playlist for 4/28/17:
1. Jack Kerouac (ft. Zoot Sims & Al Cohn) / "American Haikus" / The Beat Generation: His Complete Albums / Music On The Road
2. Jack Kerouac (ft. Zoot Sims & Al Cohn) / "Hard hearted Old Farmer" / The Beat Generation: His Complete Albums / Music On The Road
3. Robert Fripp, Toyah & The Leaque of Crafty Guitarists / "The Lady or the Tiger" / The Lady or The Tiger / Editions Eg
4. T.S. Elliot / "The Ad-Dressing of Cats" / Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats / Trunk Records