Kerouac, Robert Fripp, and T.S. Eliot on Rare Groove Vinyl

This week it’s spoken word and music from Jack Kerouac, Robert Fripp, and T.S. Eliot from Tom’s vinyl collection.

Apr 28, 2017

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 4/28/17:

1. Jack Kerouac (ft. Zoot Sims & Al Cohn) / "American Haikus" / The Beat Generation: His Complete Albums / Music On The Road
2. Jack Kerouac (ft. Zoot Sims & Al Cohn) / "Hard hearted Old Farmer" / The Beat Generation: His Complete Albums / Music On The Road
3. Robert Fripp, Toyah & The Leaque of Crafty Guitarists / "The Lady or the Tiger" / The Lady or The Tiger / Editions Eg
4. T.S. Elliot / "The Ad-Dressing of Cats" / Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats / Trunk Records


