ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

A Dozen Superb New Jams

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from John Abercrombie, Ruben Blades, Kronos Quartet’s new Malian album, Flying Carpet, Vanessa Racci, Cecile McLorin Salvant and others.

COMING SOON

Aug 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from John Abercrombie, Ruben Blades, Kronos Quartet’s new Malian album, Flying Carpet, Vanessa Racci, Cecile McLorin Salvant and others.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 8/25/17:

1. Helene Grimaud /  Bach-Rachmaninov-Prelud in E Major / Perspectives / Deutche Grammophon
2. John Abercrombie / Flipside / Up and Coming / ECM
3. Anat Cohen & Marcello Goncalves / Nana / Outra Coisa-The Music of Moacir / Anzic
4. Trio Da Kali / Eh Ya Ye / Ladilikan / World Circuit
5. Flying Carpet / Shams / Quadro Nuevo-Cairo Steps / Justin Time
6. Vanessa Racci / C'e La Luna (Mezzo'o Mare) / Italiana Fresca / Vanessa Racci Entertainment
7. Joe Romersa / Fake News / Enough / Lucky 88
8. John Beaseley / Brake's Sake ft. Dontae Winslow / Monk'Estra Vol 2 / Mack Avenue
9. John Vanore / I Hope in Time a Change Will Come / Stolen Moments-Celebrating Oliver / Acoustical Concepts
10. The Black Market Trust / La Gitane / Folk Songs / Black Market Trust
11. Cecile McLorin Salvant / Devil May Care / Dreams and Daggers / Mack Avenue
12. Ruben Blades / Arayue / Ruben Blades Salsa Big Band / Ruben Blades Productions

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Pan Caliente: La Cumbre Session (Documentary Short)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: La Cumbre Session (Documentary Short) The 1960’s gave rise to a very particular and unique sub-genre of cumbia in South America. It combined the electric guitars of the rock ‘n roll generation with the traditional… Read More

Aug 23, 2017

Looped: J Boogie
KCRW Music Blog

Looped: J Boogie Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen. — J Boogie has… Read More

Aug 22, 2017

Today’s Top Tune – The Week Ahead 8.21 – 8.25.17
KCRW Music Blog

Today’s Top Tune – The Week Ahead 8.21 – 8.25.17 Grab a week’s worth of free music via Today’s Top Tunes as we offer songs heard on your favorite KCRW music shows. First off, we’ve got a tribute to the… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE