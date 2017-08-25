A Dozen Superb New Jams

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from John Abercrombie, Ruben Blades, Kronos Quartet’s new Malian album, Flying Carpet, Vanessa Racci, Cecile McLorin Salvant and others.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 8/25/17:



1. Helene Grimaud / Bach-Rachmaninov-Prelud in E Major / Perspectives / Deutche Grammophon

2. John Abercrombie / Flipside / Up and Coming / ECM

3. Anat Cohen & Marcello Goncalves / Nana / Outra Coisa-The Music of Moacir / Anzic

4. Trio Da Kali / Eh Ya Ye / Ladilikan / World Circuit

5. Flying Carpet / Shams / Quadro Nuevo-Cairo Steps / Justin Time

6. Vanessa Racci / C'e La Luna (Mezzo'o Mare) / Italiana Fresca / Vanessa Racci Entertainment

7. Joe Romersa / Fake News / Enough / Lucky 88

8. John Beaseley / Brake's Sake ft. Dontae Winslow / Monk'Estra Vol 2 / Mack Avenue

9. John Vanore / I Hope in Time a Change Will Come / Stolen Moments-Celebrating Oliver / Acoustical Concepts

10. The Black Market Trust / La Gitane / Folk Songs / Black Market Trust

11. Cecile McLorin Salvant / Devil May Care / Dreams and Daggers / Mack Avenue

12. Ruben Blades / Arayue / Ruben Blades Salsa Big Band / Ruben Blades Productions