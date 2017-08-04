Rhythm Planet Playlist 8/4/17:
1. Roger Damawuzan / "Wait For Me" / African Scream Contest / Analog Africa
2. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou / "Zizi" / Echos Hypnotiques / Analog Africa
3. Orchestre Poly-Rhytmo De Cotonou / "Vi e Lo" / Volume 3 - Skeletal Essences Of Voodoo / Analog Africa
4. Dimba Diangola / "Tira Sapato" / Angola Soundtrack / Analog Africa
5. Africa Show 73 / "Inspiraçáo de Nito" / Angola Soundtrack 2 / Analog Africa
6. Amara Toure Et L'Orchestre Massako / "Cuando Liegare" / Amara Toure / Analog Africa
7. King N'Gom / "Viva Marvillas" / Senegal 70 / Analog Africa
8. Uppers International / " Neriba Lanchina" / Afro-Beat Airways/West African Shock / Analog Africa
9. Amadou Ballake Et Les 5 Consuls / "Baden Djougou" / Bambara Mystic Soul: The Raw Sound of Burkina Faso / Analog Africa
10. El Rego et ses Commandos / "Feeling You Got" / Legends Of Benin / Analog Africa
11. Dream Stars / "Pop Makossa" / Pop Makossa / Analog Africa
Analog Africa: Label celebrates forgotten African gems
Today we explore the great catalogue of Analog Africa, dedicated to unearth and celebrate great African music of the 1970’s and early 1980’s.
