ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Analog Africa: Label celebrates forgotten African gems

Today we explore the great catalogue of Analog Africa, dedicated to unearth and celebrate great African music of the 1970’s and early 1980’s.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 04, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist 8/4/17:
1. Roger Damawuzan / "Wait For Me" / African Scream Contest / Analog Africa
2. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou / "Zizi" / Echos Hypnotiques / Analog Africa
3. Orchestre Poly-Rhytmo De Cotonou / "Vi e Lo" / Volume 3 - Skeletal Essences Of Voodoo / Analog Africa
4. Dimba Diangola / "Tira Sapato" / Angola Soundtrack / Analog Africa
5. Africa Show 73 / "Inspiraçáo de Nito" / Angola Soundtrack 2 / Analog Africa
6. Amara Toure Et L'Orchestre Massako / "Cuando Liegare" / Amara Toure / Analog Africa
7. King N'Gom / "Viva Marvillas" / Senegal 70 / Analog Africa
8. Uppers International / " Neriba Lanchina" / Afro-Beat Airways/West African Shock / Analog Africa
9. Amadou Ballake Et Les 5 Consuls / "Baden Djougou" / Bambara Mystic Soul: The Raw Sound of Burkina Faso / Analog Africa
10. El Rego et ses Commandos / "Feeling You Got" / Legends Of Benin / Analog Africa
11. Dream Stars / "Pop Makossa" / Pop Makossa / Analog Africa

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Track Premiere: Kinky – “Lowrider” (War Cover)
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: Kinky – “Lowrider” (War Cover) There are fewer things in music that get me more pumped than a killer cover. To take a great song and then elevate it by switching up the genre, instrumentation,… Read More

Aug 03, 2017

Amber Mark Live On MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Amber Mark Live On MBE All ears are on Amber Mark, a rising New York musician who transformed her grief into a gorgeous self-produced debut EP that’s truly wise beyond its years. A musical eulogy… Read More

Aug 02, 2017

Pan Caliente: Viva! Pomona
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Viva! Pomona Summers in LA are some of the best months for live music. You have outdoor venues, free shows all over town, and even great peripheral events in the suburbs. Shift… Read More

Aug 02, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE