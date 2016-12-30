ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Best of Rhythm Planet Year-end Wrap

To wrap up 2016, Tom features some of his favorite music, including Diego El Cigala, Ola Gjeilo, Imarhan, l’Orchestre de la Radio Nationale d’Haiti, and other great albums.

Dec 30, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

To wrap up 2016, Tom features some of his favorite music, including Diego El Cigala, Ola Gjeilo, Imarhan, l’Orchestre de la Radio Nationale d’Haiti, and other great albums.

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 12/30/16: 

1. L'Orchestre De La Radio National D'Haiti / Meci Bon Dieu / Tanbou Toujou Lou: Meringue, Kompa, etc / Ostinato
2. Diego El Cigala / Moreno Soy / Indestructible / Sony Music Latin
3. Imarhan / Imarhan / Imarhan / City Slang
4. Noura Mint Seymali / Richa / Arbina / Glitterbeat
5. Ola Gjeilo / Ubi Caritas / Ola Gjeilo / Decca
6. Michel Benita / I See Altitudes / River Silver / ECM
7. Gavin Bryars / Eternity is a Mysterious Absence of Time and Age / The Fifth Century / ECM
8. Alsarah and the Nubatones / Salam Nubia / Manara / Wonderwheel Recordings
9. Sahra Halgan Trio / Anigoo An Diidayn / Faransiskiyo Somaliland / Buda Records
10.  Alaide Costa / Jura De Pombo / Rio Samba / Alaide Canta Suavemente

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE