To wrap up 2016, Tom features some of his favorite music, including Diego El Cigala, Ola Gjeilo, Imarhan, l’Orchestre de la Radio Nationale d’Haiti, and other great albums.
Rhythm Planet Playlist for 12/30/16:
1. L'Orchestre De La Radio National D'Haiti / Meci Bon Dieu / Tanbou Toujou Lou: Meringue, Kompa, etc / Ostinato
2. Diego El Cigala / Moreno Soy / Indestructible / Sony Music Latin
3. Imarhan / Imarhan / Imarhan / City Slang
4. Noura Mint Seymali / Richa / Arbina / Glitterbeat
5. Ola Gjeilo / Ubi Caritas / Ola Gjeilo / Decca
6. Michel Benita / I See Altitudes / River Silver / ECM
7. Gavin Bryars / Eternity is a Mysterious Absence of Time and Age / The Fifth Century / ECM
8. Alsarah and the Nubatones / Salam Nubia / Manara / Wonderwheel Recordings
9. Sahra Halgan Trio / Anigoo An Diidayn / Faransiskiyo Somaliland / Buda Records
10. Alaide Costa / Jura De Pombo / Rio Samba / Alaide Canta Suavemente
Best of Rhythm Planet Year-end Wrap
