Canto de Yemanjá and other songs

New music from saxophonist Owen Broder, preview Richard Bona’s upcoming show at the Broad Stage, and hear three versions of a Brazilian spiritual anthem.

Mar 09, 2018

Rhythm Planet Playlist 3/9/18:
1. Richard Bona / "Tiki" / Tiki / Decca
2. Owen Broder / "Goin Up Home" / Heritage: American Roots Project / ArtistShare
3. Cleave Guyton Jr. / "Pensativa" / Introducing the C.J. Heptet / Consolidated Artist Productions
4. Baden Powell / "Canto De Iemanja" / Afro-Sambas / JSL
5. Virginia Rodrigues / "Canto De Yemanjá" / Mares Profundos / Edge Music
6. Wave-Nos E O Mar / "Canto De Yemanja" / Wave-Nos E O Mar / Dubas Musica

Host:
Tom Schnabel

