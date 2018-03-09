Rhythm Planet Playlist 3/9/18:
1. Richard Bona / "Tiki" / Tiki / Decca
2. Owen Broder / "Goin Up Home" / Heritage: American Roots Project / ArtistShare
3. Cleave Guyton Jr. / "Pensativa" / Introducing the C.J. Heptet / Consolidated Artist Productions
4. Baden Powell / "Canto De Iemanja" / Afro-Sambas / JSL
5. Virginia Rodrigues / "Canto De Yemanjá" / Mares Profundos / Edge Music
6. Wave-Nos E O Mar / "Canto De Yemanja" / Wave-Nos E O Mar / Dubas Musica
Canto de Yemanjá and other songs
New music from saxophonist Owen Broder, preview Richard Bona’s upcoming show at the Broad Stage, and hear three versions of a Brazilian spiritual anthem.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Rhythm Planet Playlist 3/9/18:
CREDITS
Host:
Tom Schnabel
More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pan Caliente: SXSW Preview The SXSW music conference is once again upon us. Bands looking for managers; managers looking for record labels; labels looking for bands; and, in between endless days of live music,… Read More
Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Sonny Rollins’s “Way Out West” It’s hard to believe that it’s been 60 years since the first stereo release of Sonny Rollins’s iconic album Way Out West. To celebrate the anniversary, Craft Recordings, an audiophile… Read More