ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Christmas Becomes Eclectic: Christmas Teaser

A short preamble of 9 songs to preview Christmas Becomes Eclectic, featuring jazz, calypso, Hawaiian, and other holiday favorites.

Dec 23, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

A short preamble of 9 songs to preview Christmas Becomes Eclectic, featuring jazz, calypso, Hawaiian, and other holiday favorites.

Rhythm Planet Tracklist for 12/23/16:

1. Kurt Elling / Sing A Christmas Carol / The Beautiful Kurt Elling Sings Christmas / Okeh
2. Jackie Evancho / Someday At Christmas / Someday At Christmas / Sony
3. Page Jackson / Happy Christmahanukkwanzaa / Single / Pulsar
4. The Brothers Cazimero / Mele Kalikimaka Ei Nei / Cazimero Christmas Favorites / Mountain Apple
5. Lord Nelson / A Party for Santa Claus / Mas! A Carribean Christmas Party / Ryko
6. Nick Lowe / Christmas At the Airport / Nick Lowe Xmas Songs / iTunes
7. Detroit Junior / Christmas Day / Blue Yule / Rhino
8. Barbara Streisand / White Christmas / A Christmas Album / Columbia 
9. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence / Coda / London Classic

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE