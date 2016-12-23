A short preamble of 9 songs to preview Christmas Becomes Eclectic, featuring jazz, calypso, Hawaiian, and other holiday favorites.
Rhythm Planet Tracklist for 12/23/16:
1. Kurt Elling / Sing A Christmas Carol / The Beautiful Kurt Elling Sings Christmas / Okeh
2. Jackie Evancho / Someday At Christmas / Someday At Christmas / Sony
3. Page Jackson / Happy Christmahanukkwanzaa / Single / Pulsar
4. The Brothers Cazimero / Mele Kalikimaka Ei Nei / Cazimero Christmas Favorites / Mountain Apple
5. Lord Nelson / A Party for Santa Claus / Mas! A Carribean Christmas Party / Ryko
6. Nick Lowe / Christmas At the Airport / Nick Lowe Xmas Songs / iTunes
7. Detroit Junior / Christmas Day / Blue Yule / Rhino
8. Barbara Streisand / White Christmas / A Christmas Album / Columbia
9. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence / Coda / London Classic
Christmas Becomes Eclectic: Christmas Teaser
