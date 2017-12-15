ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Christmas Teaser

8 Christmas songs that you won’t ever hear in the mall. Promise.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week I present a little 8-song preview of my annual Christmas morning show, Christmas Becomes Eclectic, which has become a bit of a KCRW holiday tradition. I try to find music that hasn’t been plastered into the ambient soundtrack of a thousand shopping malls. I feature holiday music from around the world, in different languages, and even some quirky songs that might make people exit a mall or restaurant (my apologies in advance).

We start with Nick Lowe at the airport, move on to an a capella parody of the Nutcracker, then the late jazz pianist Paul Bley getting yelled at by the producer as he verbally runs through the changes of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” We’ll next hear Joseph Spence’s rum-soaked version of the same song, and other favorites of mine.

I love that Barbra Streisand includes the rarely recorded introduction to Irving Berlin’s classic “White Christmas,” and there's also the timeless lyrics of the David Rasche song “Christmas in LA,” with Ashleigh Still’s lovely voice. Norwegian composer Ola Gjielo’s new album Winter Songs is in there too, before we head to the warmer climes of Hawaii for the Cazimero Brothers classic Hawaiian song, “Mele Kalikimaka Ei Nei."

I hope you’ll tune-in on the radio dial or online to Christmas Becomes Eclectic, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. PST on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th. Happy Holidays from all of us at Rhythm Planet!

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 12/15/17

  1. Nick Lowe / "Christmas at the Airport" / Quality Street: A Seasonal Selection For All The Family / Yep Roc Records
  2. Straight No Chaser / "Nutcracker" / Under The Influence: Holiday Edition / Atlantic Records
  3. Paul Bley / "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" / The Christmas Collection / Fantasy Records
  4. Joseph Spence / "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" / Mas! A Caribbean Christmas Party/ Rykodisc
  5. Barbra Streisand / "White Christmas" / A Christmas Album / Columbia
  6. Ashleigh Still / "Christmas in LA" / Christmas in LA / Ashleigh Stil
  7. Ola Gjeilo / "The Rose" / Winter Songs / Decca/London
  8. The Brothers Cazimero / "Mele Kalikimaka Ei Nei" / Cazimero Christmas Favorites / Mountain Apple

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Tom Schnabel

More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Top Ten ‘Most Slept On’ Albums of 2017
KCRW Music Blog

Top Ten ‘Most Slept On’ Albums of 2017 If you’re into lists, you can probably imagine that is a difficult and sometimes daunting task to narrow down our Best Of Lists every year. Every DJ has their own… Read More

Dec 14, 2017

Pan Caliente’s Top Albums of 2017
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente’s Top Albums of 2017 Here’s our favorite Pan Caliente records of 2017. Check ’em out below, along with a playlist featuring a top track from each album. 10) Indios – Asfalto: Indie rock seems… Read More

Dec 13, 2017

Holiday Gift Picks from Rhythm Planet
KCRW Music Blog

Holiday Gift Picks from Rhythm Planet For those of you just getting started on your holiday shopping, we thought we’d round up a few gift ideas for music lovers. Below you’ll see a list of our Rhythm… Read More

Dec 12, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed