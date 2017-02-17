Eclectic New Releases

Tom showcases new music from guitar great Steve Khan, slide sitar maestro Debashish Bhattacharya, Ivory Coast classic from the Sumo Brothers, and remembers the late Al Jarreau and David Axelrod.
Rhythm Planet Playlist for 2/16/17:
1. Steven Khan / Catta / Backlog / Tone Center
2. Tinariwen / Hayati / Elwan / Anti
3. Srdjan Beronja / Tri Mukha Raga Bhairavi / Sounds of the East / Arc Music
4. Debashish Bhattacharya / The Island Romance / Hawaii to Calcutta: A Tribute to Tau Moe / Riverboat
5. The Sumo Brothers / I Love Music (Umoja Edit) / Ivory Coast Soul Edits / Hot Casa Records
6. Beata Pater / Sand Dune / Fire Dance / B&B
7. Roberto Occhipinti / Penelope / Stabilimento / Modica Music
8. David Axelrod / Song of Innocence / Song of Innocence / Stateside (Reissue)
9. Al Jarreau / Midnight Sun / Accentuate the Positive / Verve