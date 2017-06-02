ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Eclectic New Releases

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from jazz wizards Chris Potter and Jack Dejohnette, Sufi maestro Omar Faruk Tekbilek, Namibian artist Elemotho, and Quebec’s Angele Dubeau.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 02, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 6/2/17:

1. Angele Dubeau / "Rain (Joe Hisiashi)" / Blanc / Analekta
2. Angele Dubeau / "Michel Legrand Medley" / Silence On Joue Take 2 / Analekta
3. Dejohnette Et Al / "Lay Lady Lay" / Hudson / Motema
4. Elemotho / "Black Man" / Beautiful World / Arc Music
5. Omar Faruk Tekbilek / "Road To Kabe" / Love Is My Religion / Alif
6. Chris Potter / "The Dreamer Is The Dream" / The Dreamer Is The Dream / ECM
7. Theo Hill / "Litha" / Promethean / Positone
8. Joris Teepe & Don Braden / "Humpty Dumpty" / Conversations / Creative Perspective Music

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE