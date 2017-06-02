Eclectic New Releases

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 6/2/17:
1. Angele Dubeau / "Rain (Joe Hisiashi)" / Blanc / Analekta
2. Angele Dubeau / "Michel Legrand Medley" / Silence On Joue Take 2 / Analekta
3. Dejohnette Et Al / "Lay Lady Lay" / Hudson / Motema
4. Elemotho / "Black Man" / Beautiful World / Arc Music
5. Omar Faruk Tekbilek / "Road To Kabe" / Love Is My Religion / Alif
6. Chris Potter / "The Dreamer Is The Dream" / The Dreamer Is The Dream / ECM
7. Theo Hill / "Litha" / Promethean / Positone
8. Joris Teepe & Don Braden / "Humpty Dumpty" / Conversations / Creative Perspective Music