ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANETTOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

Mambo Kings

This week Rhythm Planet explores the world of Afro-Cuban mambo from its beginnings in the 1940’s, through its high point in the 1960’s, to the present day.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 27, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist 4/27/18:
1. Arsenio Rodriguez / "Linda Cubana" / 24 Exitos Original / Ansonia
2. Cachao / "Descarga Cubana" / Descarga Cubana / Bela Records
3. Machito Feat. Graciela / "El Abanico" / Esta Es Graciela / Fania
4. Beny Moré / "Qué Bueno Baila Usted" /  Qué Bueno Baila Usted / A Latin Affair
5. Tito Puente / "Ran Kan Kan" / El Rey / Concord Records
6. Tito Rodriguez / "Avísale A Mi Contrario" / El Inolvidable / Disco Hit
7. Perez Prado / "Mambo No. 5" / Mambo / Azzurra
8. The Cesta All Stars / No Hace Falta Papel / Cesta All Stars / Cesta Records
9. Eddie Palmieri / "Puerto Rico" / Sentido / Musical Productions
10. Orquesta Akokán / "Un Tabaco para Elegua" / Orquesta Akokán / Daptone Records

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Tom Schnabel

More From Tom Schnabel's Rhythm Planet

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Cirque du Soleil’s SEP7IMO DIA – No Descansaré
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Cirque du Soleil’s SEP7IMO DIA – No Descansaré Allow me to engage in hyperbole for a second: In the history of Rock en Español, Rock en Tu Idioma, Latin Rock, or whatever it was called where you lived… Read More

Apr 25, 2018

Rhythm Planet’s Upcoming Concert Picks
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet’s Upcoming Concert Picks A wealth of musical adventures await in May. Rhythm Planet’s picks range from a new project by Angelique Kidjo to the soulful Gullah music of Ranky Tanky, plus a visit… Read More

Apr 24, 2018

Track Premiere: LEAN “On the Fence”
KCRW Music Blog

Track Premiere: LEAN “On the Fence” LEAN is a fairly new collaboration between musicians Stephen Johnson and Kyle McCammon. The two met late in 2016, immediately bonded over their shared musical influences, and decided to form… Read More

Apr 24, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed