Rhythm Planet Playlist 4/27/18:
1. Arsenio Rodriguez / "Linda Cubana" / 24 Exitos Original / Ansonia
2. Cachao / "Descarga Cubana" / Descarga Cubana / Bela Records
3. Machito Feat. Graciela / "El Abanico" / Esta Es Graciela / Fania
4. Beny Moré / "Qué Bueno Baila Usted" / Qué Bueno Baila Usted / A Latin Affair
5. Tito Puente / "Ran Kan Kan" / El Rey / Concord Records
6. Tito Rodriguez / "Avísale A Mi Contrario" / El Inolvidable / Disco Hit
7. Perez Prado / "Mambo No. 5" / Mambo / Azzurra
8. The Cesta All Stars / No Hace Falta Papel / Cesta All Stars / Cesta Records
9. Eddie Palmieri / "Puerto Rico" / Sentido / Musical Productions
10. Orquesta Akokán / "Un Tabaco para Elegua" / Orquesta Akokán / Daptone Records
Mambo Kings
This week Rhythm Planet explores the world of Afro-Cuban mambo from its beginnings in the 1940’s, through its high point in the 1960’s, to the present day.
Tom Schnabel
