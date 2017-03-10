ON AIR
March Music Mix

This week Rhythm Planet showcases new music from Africa, Belize, and other locales with music from Les Amazones d’Afrique, Imbibio Sound Machine, Rhiannon Giddens, Little Dragon, and others.

Mar 10, 2017

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 3/10/17:

1. Les Amazones D'Afrique / " Dombolo" / Republique Amazone / Real World
2. Imbibio Sound Machine / "Sunray" / Uyai / Merge
3. Aurelio Martinez / "Sielpa" / Darandi / Stonefree - Real World
4. Rhiannon Giddens / "At the Purchaser's Option" / Freedom Highway / Nonesuch
5. Carmen Lundy / "Black and Blues" / Code Noir / Afrasia Productions
6. Kevin Eubanks / "Something About Nothing" / East West Time Line / Mack Avenue
7. Little Dragon / "High" / High (single) / Loma Vista
8. Amine & Hamza the Band Beyond Borders / "Spleen" / Fertile Paradoxes / Arc Music 

