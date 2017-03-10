March Music Mix

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 3/10/17:
1. Les Amazones D'Afrique / " Dombolo" / Republique Amazone / Real World
2. Imbibio Sound Machine / "Sunray" / Uyai / Merge
3. Aurelio Martinez / "Sielpa" / Darandi / Stonefree - Real World
4. Rhiannon Giddens / "At the Purchaser's Option" / Freedom Highway / Nonesuch
5. Carmen Lundy / "Black and Blues" / Code Noir / Afrasia Productions
6. Kevin Eubanks / "Something About Nothing" / East West Time Line / Mack Avenue
7. Little Dragon / "High" / High (single) / Loma Vista
8. Amine & Hamza the Band Beyond Borders / "Spleen" / Fertile Paradoxes / Arc Music