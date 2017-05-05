May Music Mix: Jazz

RHYTHM PLANET PLAYLIST FOR 5/5/17:
1. Trombone Shorty / "Laveau Dirge No. 1" / Parking Lot Symphony / Blue Note
2. Ahmad Jamal / "Marseille (ft. Abd Al Malik, Spoken Word)" / Marseille / Jazz Village
3. Chris Potter / "The Dreamer Is The Dream" / The Dreamer Is The Dream / ECM
4. Rachel Flowers / "Greg's Favorite" / Listen / Rachel Flowers Music
5. Jazzmeia Horn / "East Of The Sun (And West of The Moon)" / A Social Call / Concord
6. Charnett Moffett / "So What" / Music From Our Soul / Motema
7. Roxy Coss / " Never Enough" / Chasing The Unicorn / Positone
8. Berta Moreno / "Option A" / Little Steps / Berta Moreno
9. Christian Sands / "Use Me" / Reach / Mack Ave