Mixed Bag

This week we showcase new music from jazz drummer Sam Jones, guitarists Alex Goodman and Rotem Sivan, plus a quartet of great African sides.

Jun 30, 2017

Rhythm Planet playlist 6/30/17:

1. So Kalmery / "Brave Margot" / Brave Margot / Buda
2. Grand Kalle & African Team / "Africa D'Ambiance" / Grande Kalle & African Team 1967, 1968, 1970 / Sonodisc
3. Cheik Lo / "Warico" / Jamm / World Circuit
4. Maher Cissoko / "Kooma Kumaro" / Kora Fo / Ajabu!
5. Louis Hayes / "Ecaroh" / Serenade for Horace / Blue Note
6. Alex Goodman / "Heightened" / Second Act / Lyte
7. Rotem Sivan / "Over the Rainbow (feat. Gracie Terzian)" / Antidote / Aima
8. Jihye Lee Orchestra / "Whirlwind" / April / Jihyemusic 

