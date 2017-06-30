Rhythm Planet playlist 6/30/17:
1. So Kalmery / "Brave Margot" / Brave Margot / Buda
2. Grand Kalle & African Team / "Africa D'Ambiance" / Grande Kalle & African Team 1967, 1968, 1970 / Sonodisc
3. Cheik Lo / "Warico" / Jamm / World Circuit
4. Maher Cissoko / "Kooma Kumaro" / Kora Fo / Ajabu!
5. Louis Hayes / "Ecaroh" / Serenade for Horace / Blue Note
6. Alex Goodman / "Heightened" / Second Act / Lyte
7. Rotem Sivan / "Over the Rainbow (feat. Gracie Terzian)" / Antidote / Aima
8. Jihye Lee Orchestra / "Whirlwind" / April / Jihyemusic