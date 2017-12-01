Rhythm Planet Playlist 12/1/17:
1. Miles Davis / "Round Midnight" / Round About Midnight / Columbia Records
2. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross / "Twisted" / Lambert, Hendricks & Ross / Rhino Records
3. The Manhattan Transfer W. Jon / "Another Night in Tunisia" / Vocalese / Atlantic
4. Toot Thielemans / "Samba de Orfeu" / The Brasil Project Vol. || / Blue Jacket
5. Ze Keti & Nadinho Da IIha / "Clementina De Jesus" / Casa Da Mae Joana / Blue Jackel
6. Buyepongo / "Amado" / Tumbalo / Kalli Arte
7. Toto Bona Lokua / "Thitae" / Bondeko / No Format Records
8. Melanie De Basio / "Afro Blue" / Lilies / Pias
9. Sarah Elizabeth Charles / "Taller" / Free of Form / Ropeadope
Mixed Bag
This week Rhythm Planet showcases new releases from Africa, Los Angeles and elsewhere, two Brazilian classics and new songs from Belgian singer Melanie de Biasio and Sarah Elizabeth Charles.
