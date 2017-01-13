This week we again check out choice new cd’s from four superb guitarists, plus new releases from Senegal, Tunisia, and Brazil.
Rhythm Planet Playlist for 1/13/17:
1. Yotam Silberstein / Parabens / The Village / Jazz & People
2. Steven Kirby / Parabola / Illuminations / Whaling City Sound
3. Mark Whitfield / Blue D.A. / Grace / Marksman
4. Wolfgang Muthspiel / Wolfgang's Waltz Rising Grace / ECM
5. Le Sahel / Jammo / Putumayo Presents African Rumba / Putumayo
6. Dhafer Youssef / Longing and Saltation Journey / Diwan of Beauty and Odd / Okeh
7. Ian Faquini & Paula Santoro / A Os Olhos Da Tarde / Metal Na Madeira / Ridgeway
8. Victor Provost / Ella Nunca Tiene Una Ventana / Bright Eyes / Sunnyside
More New Releases for the New Year
