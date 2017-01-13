ON AIR
TOM
SCHNABEL'S
RHYTHM
PLANET

TOM<br>SCHNABEL'S<br>RHYTHM<br>PLANET

More New Releases for the New Year

This week we again check out choice new cd’s from four superb guitarists, plus new releases from Senegal, Tunisia, and Brazil.

Jan 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 1/13/17: 

1. Yotam Silberstein / Parabens / The Village / Jazz & People
2. Steven Kirby / Parabola / Illuminations / Whaling City Sound
3. Mark Whitfield / Blue D.A. / Grace / Marksman
4. Wolfgang Muthspiel / Wolfgang's Waltz Rising Grace / ECM
5.  Le Sahel / Jammo / Putumayo Presents African Rumba / Putumayo
6. Dhafer Youssef / Longing and Saltation Journey / Diwan of Beauty and Odd / Okeh
7. Ian Faquini & Paula Santoro / A Os Olhos Da Tarde / Metal Na Madeira / Ridgeway
8. Victor Provost / Ella Nunca Tiene Una Ventana / Bright Eyes / Sunnyside

