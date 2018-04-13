Rhythm Planet Playlist 4/13/18:
1. Miriam Makeba & The Skylarks / "Phatha Phatha" / The Very Best Of / Siyandisa Music
2. Mahlathini and The Mahotella Queens / "Kwa Volondiya" / A Taste of the Indestructible Beat of Soweto / Earthworks
3. Joy / "State of Independence" / 12" / Island Records
4. Johnny Clegg & Sipho / "Inkunzi Ayihlabi Ngakusima" / Rhythm of Resistance / Shanachie
5. Johnny Clegg & Savuka / "Asimbonanga" / In My African Dream / Parlophone UK
6. Hugh Masekela / "Bring Him Back Home" / The Best of Hugh Masekela / Columbia
7. Peter Gabriel / "Biko" / The Human Rights Concerts / Shout Factory
8. Paul Simon & Ladysmith Black Mambazo / "Diamonds on The Soles Of Her Shoes" / Graceland / Legacy
9. Lucky Dube / "Baxoleleni" / Retrospective / Rykodisc
10. Sibongile Khumalo / "Umhome" / Live at the Market Theatre / Sony
11. Dollar Brand / "Mannenburg / "Cape Town Fringe" / Cape Town Fringe / Chiaroscuro Records
Music in South Africa During Apartheid
Music from Miriam Makeba, Johnny & Sipho, Sibongile Khumalo, Lucky Dube, and others.
Tom Schnabel
Ruben Blades & The Archbishop Headed for Sainthood With Father Oscar Romero, slain Salvadorian Archbishop, about to be canonized by Pope Francis, we revisit a tribute to him by Rubén Blades as well as other Blades songs about immigration, hopes, dreams, and what America means.
Eclectic24 Coachella Takeover Weekend Spring's annual desert music pilgrimage is upon us, and KCRW's Eclectic24 is here to aid in your journey. Coachella Takeover Weekend features non-stop jams from Coachella artists past and present;
Announcing Lost Notes: KCRW's Latest Music Podcast This is Myke Dodge Weiskopf, the producer of KCRW's Lost Notes: a brand-new series devoted to "the greatest music stories never truly told." Over eight episodes, our intrepid host Solomon…