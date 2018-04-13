ON AIR
Music in South Africa During Apartheid

Music from Miriam Makeba, Johnny & Sipho, Sibongile Khumalo, Lucky Dube, and others.

Apr 13, 2018

Rhythm Planet Playlist 4/13/18:
1. Miriam Makeba & The Skylarks / "Phatha Phatha" / The Very Best Of / Siyandisa Music
2. Mahlathini and The Mahotella Queens / "Kwa Volondiya" / A Taste of the Indestructible Beat of Soweto / Earthworks
3. Joy / "State of Independence" / 12" / Island Records
4. Johnny Clegg & Sipho / "Inkunzi Ayihlabi Ngakusima" / Rhythm of Resistance / Shanachie
5. Johnny Clegg & Savuka / "Asimbonanga" / In My African Dream / Parlophone UK
6. Hugh Masekela / "Bring Him Back Home" / The Best of Hugh Masekela / Columbia
7. Peter Gabriel / "Biko" / The Human Rights Concerts / Shout Factory
8. Paul Simon & Ladysmith Black Mambazo / "Diamonds on The Soles Of Her Shoes" / Graceland / Legacy
9. Lucky Dube / "Baxoleleni" / Retrospective / Rykodisc
10. Sibongile Khumalo / "Umhome" / Live at the Market Theatre / Sony
11. Dollar Brand / "Mannenburg / "Cape Town Fringe" / Cape Town Fringe / Chiaroscuro Records

Host:
Tom Schnabel

