Rhythm Planet Playlist 5/18/18:
1. John Coltrane / "Welcome" / Kulu Se Mama / Impulse
2. Quincy Jones / "The Midnight Sun Will Never Set" / Quincy Jones's Finest Hour / Verve
3. Jamie Ousley / "Shenandoah ( Feat. Nanami Morikawa)" / A Sea Of Voices / Tie Records
4. Tigran Hamasyan / "Havoun Havoun (Jenni Nazarian, Soprano)" / Luys I Luso / ECM
5. Aida Garifullina / "Alluki" / Aida / Decca
6. Ola Gjeilo / "Ubi Caritas" / Ola Gjeilo / Decca
7. Antonio Vivaldi / "Cum Dederit Delectus Suis Somnun: Largo" / Nisi Dominus (Feat. Andreas Scholl)" / Decca
8. Kiri Te Kanawa / "Bailero" / Songs Of The Auvergne / London
9. Vladimir Horowitz / "Etude In C-sharp minor" / Scriabin / Sony Classical
10. Anouar Brahem / "C'est Ailleurs" / Le Pas Du Chat Noir / ECM
Music to dream by
Timeless music from John Coltrane, Quincy Jones, Vivaldi, Vladimir Horowitz, Anouar Brahem and others.
