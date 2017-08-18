Rhythm Planet Playlist 8/18/17:
1. Marvin Gaye / "What's Going On" / What's Going On Remastered / Motown
2. Bobby McFerrin / "Peace" / Bobby McFerrin / Nonesuch
3. Lizz Wright / "Get Together" / Dreaming Wide Awake / Verve
4. Nina Simone / "Mississippi Goddam" / Verve Jazz Masters 17 / Verve
5. SNCC Freedom Singers, Cordell Reagon / "Ain' Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around" / Voices Of The Civil Rights Movement / Smithsonian Folkways
6. Gil Scott-Heron / "The Klan" / Real Eyes / Arista Records
7. Bob Marley / "Get Up, Stand Up" / Legend / Island Records
8. Rod McGaha / "Mama Said" / The Black Flower Project / Black Flower Records
9.Michael Franti / "Yes I Will" / Songs From the Front Porch / Boo Boo Wax
10. Nitin Sawhney / "Immigrant" / Beyond Skin / Outcaste UK
11. Leon Thomas / "Prince Of Peace" / Anthology / Soul Brother
Musical Reflections on Charlottesville
This week Rhythm Planet reflects on current events with powerful music from Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, Gil Scott-Heron, Bob Marley, Michael Franti, Nitin Sawhney, Lizz Wright, and others.
