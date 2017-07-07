We showcase new and noteworthy releases in world music and jazz this week, beginning with two Brazilian albums. The first comes from veteran Rita Lee, who was once a part of the tropicália group Os Mutantes (The Mutants), which—like Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil—irritated the you-know-what out of the Brazilian generals in charge of the military dictatorship. Her album Reza actually came out in 2012 as an import from Brazil, but it's new to me and I wanted to feature the fresh track called "Divagando." After that, we hear the latest from singer Sabrina Malheiros, from the U.K.-based label Far Out. Malheiros commands a big following not only in Brazil, but in Europe as well.

We next head northeast to Cuba and feature the fine son group La Familia Valera Miranda doing a classic song, "Caballo Viejo" (Old Horse), out on a new Cuban music compilation from Putumayo. The original version of the song by Cuban singer Roberto Torres was a huge hit in Cuba, Mexico, and all over Latin America. Son originated in Oriente Province in eastern Cuba, and is a sweet music with a touch of country flavor.

French horn player Ken Wiley begins the next set with a nice version of Freddie Hubbard's classic "Little Sunflower." Then we hear from Oregon, a group that has been around since the 1970s with just a few personnel changes. Their new album is called Lantern, on the Italian Cam Jazz label.

We close the show with a tribute to John Coltrane from saxophonists Dave Liebman and Joe Lovano, who recorded this album for a BBC session years ago. It's finally available on wax from the Resonance label.

Hope you enjoy the show!

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 7/7/17

1. Rita Lee / "Divagando" / Reza / RP Music

2. Sabrina Malheiros / "Renascerá" / Clareia / Far Out

3. La Familia Valera Miranda / "Caballo Viejo" / Cuba! Cuba! / Putumayo World Music

4. Ken Wiley / "Little Sunflower" / Jazz Horn Redux / Krug Park Music

5. Oregon / "The Glide" / Lantern / Cam Jazz

6. Dave Liebman & Joe Lovano / "Ole" / Compassion / Resonance