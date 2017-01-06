New Releases for the New Year

To start 2017 Tom features new releases by Senegal’s Seckou Keita, Michel Camino and Tomatito, Colombia’s Systema Solar, as well as Bonga, Richard Bona, Roberto Fonseca, and others.



Rhythm Planet Playlist for 1/5/17:



1. Seckou Keita / Mikhi Nathan Mu-Toma (The Invisible Man) / Celebrating World Music 40 Years / Arc Music

2. Michael Camilo & Tomatito / Nuages / Spain Forever / Verve

3. Systema Solar / Que Paso (ft. Nejim Bouizzoul) / Rumbo A Tierra / Nacional Records

4. Gabriella Ghermandi / Atse Tewodoros / Ethiopia: Celebrating Emperor Tewodros II / Arc Music

5. Tiken Jah Fakoly / Day of Slavery / Racines / Barclay

6. Bonga / Tonokenu / Recados De Fora / Lusafrica

7. Richard Bona / Eva / Mandekan Cubano Heritage / Quest

8. Roberto Fonseca / Despues (ft. Mercedes Cortes, Vocals) / Abuc / Impulse