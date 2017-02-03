Post Election Blues? Here is a Second Musical Balm

A couple of weeks ago, we featured a playlist that attempted to “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive.” We present part 2 this week, and hopefully these songs will help lift your spirits despite all the current discord and strife. We begin with the big Philly International Sound, with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes featuring Teddy Pendergrass. Many of you may know the recent version by John Legend, but this is the original.

English jazz rocker Brian Auger calms us next with a feel-good side, "Happiness Is Just Around the Bend." The one-and-only Sister Rosetta Tharpe follows, with her version of "Trouble in Mind." Then jazz singer Holly Cole covers Jimmy Cliff's classic song, "I Can See Clearly Now."

A lovely song about maternal wisdom and human kindness is next—"Mama Said" from an album by jazz trumpeter Rod McGaha, featuring Julie Lee on vocals. (Not to be confused with the Shirelles' 60's classic of the same name.) We then hear a new and fresh sound from a young L.A. musician named Taylor Mackall. His CD entitled Boy and the Saints features Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento and saxophonist Sam Gendel. I love his new album and this song really jumped out at me.

We wrap it all up this week with Damian "Jr. Gong Marley" and Nas, with a song about gratitude called "Count Your Blessings."

Rhythm Planet Playlist for 2/3/17: