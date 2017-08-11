ON AIR
This week RP showcases new music from South Carolina’s Ranky Tanky, John Beasley’s big band Monk’estra vol. 2, the fabulous Colombian groove outfit La Mambanegra, and revisits two tropical latin classics.

Aug 11, 2017

Rhythm Planet Playlist 8/11/17:
1. Ranky Tanky / "That's Alright" / Ranky Tanky / Rankytanky.Com
2. Ranky Tanky / "Been in the Storm" / Ranky Tanky / Rankytanky.Com
3. John Beasley / "I Mean You" / John Beasley Presents Monk'Estra Vol 2 / Mack Avenue Records
4. Harold Mabern / "If There Is Someone Lovelier Than You" / To Love and Be Loved / Smoke Sessions Records
5. Septeto Santiaguero / "Lágrimas Negras" / Raiz / Egrem
6. La Mambanegra / "El Sabor De La Guayaba" / La Galeria / Afropicks
7. La Playa Sextet / "Picalo Gallo" / Si, Si, La Playa / West Side Latino
8. Various Artists / Moliendo Cafe / Vol. 1-Charanga at the Palladium / Protel / Umgd

