Historical prison songs recorded in the 1940s and 50’s from the Louisiana State Prison at Angola, Louisiana, Parchman Farm, Mississippi, a recent collection of songs from the Zomba Maximum Security Prison in Malawi, SW Africa, and gypsy flamenco from the prisons of Spain.
Rhythm Planet Playlist for 3/2/17:
1. Jimpson & Axe Gang / No More, My Lord / Prison Songs Vol 1: Murderous Home / Rounder
2. Bama / Stackerlee / Prison Songs Vol 2: Don'Cha hear Poor / Rounder
3. "22" and Group / When I Went to Leland / Prison Songs Vol 2 / Rounder
4. Interview with Bama / How I Got in the Penitentiary / Prison Songs Vol 1 / Rounder
5. Interview with Dobie Red / About Prison Singers / Prison Songs Vol 2 / Rounder
6. Robert Pete Williams / So Much is Happenin' in the News / Angola Prison Spirituals / Arhoolie
7. Tom Dutson & Robert Pete Williams / Dig My Grave With A Silver Spade / Angola Prison-Spirituals / Arhoolie
8. Vincent Saulos / I Am Done With Evil / Zomba Prison Project "I Will Not Stop" / Six Degrees
9. Elias Chimwali / Sister, Take Good Care of Your Husband / Zomba Prison Project / Six Degrees
10. Stefano Nyirenda / Aids Has No Cure / Zomba Prison Project / Six Degrees
11. Jose Serrano & Antonio El Agujetas / Bulerias / Two Cries of Freedom: Gypsy Flamenco From the Prisons of Spain / Roir
Prison Songs
