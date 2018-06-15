ON AIR
World Music Potpourri

Music from Angelique Kidjo covering Talking Heads, Eddie Daniels’ tribute to Egberto Gismonti, Algerian chaabi music from Koun Tara, a soccer song for Senegal by Sam Mangwana, and other sonic delicacies.

Jun 15, 2018

Rhythm Planet Playlist 6/14/18:
1. Angelique Kidjo / "Once In A Lifetime" / Remain In Light / Kravenworks
2. Sam Mangwana / "Senegal" / Cocktail Tamaris / Sonodisc
3. Eddie Daniels / "Loro" / Heart Of Brazil / Resonance
4. Yeahwon Shin / "Memoria E Fado (Feat. Egberto Gismonti)" / Yeahwon / Artist Share
5. Egberto Gismonti / "A Fala Da Paixao" / Infancia / ECM
6. Koum Tara / "Koum Tara" / Koum Tara: Chaabi, Jazz And Strings / Obradek
7. Chancha Via Circuito / "Los Pastores" / Bienaventuranza / Wonderwheel Recordings
8. Javier Colina & Chano Dominguez / "Luces de la fragua" / Chano & Colina / Sunnyside

Host:
Tom Schnabel

