Guest DJ: DJDS Exclusive Mix

The duo founded their label Body High in tandem with releasing their debut album Friend Of Mine. Their latest track dance floor banger “Trees On Fire,” featuring rising starlet Amber Mark and Marco McKinnis, is an infectious single that puts DJDS’ innovative production skill set on display. (Hosted By Travis Holcombe)

Track list:

1. Sly & The Family Stone - "Just Like A Baby"

2. Sister Nancy - "Gwan A School"

3. Delroy Wilson - "Find Yourself Another Girl"

4. Wilson Pickett - "Hey Jude"

5. Gregory Isaacs - "Night Nurse"

6. Yellowman - "Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt"

7. Peter Tosh - "Steppin' Razor"

8. Original Tropicana Steel Band - "Ain't No Sunshine"

9. Teddy Pendergrass - "Love Emergency"

10. Grace Jones - "Feel Up"

11. Frank Ocean - "Close to You"

12. Knox Fortune - "Lil Thing"

13. Charlotte Day Wilson - "Work"