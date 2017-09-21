ON AIR
Guest DJ: DJDS Exclusive Mix

Grammy-nominated LA electronic producers Jerome LOL and Samo Sound Boy are the multi-talented gents who make up DJDS (formerly DJ Dodger Stadium). Known for their fully formed creative visions, these two not only produce feel-good crossover dance songs, but also collaborate on projects in fashion and visual arts with some of the world's most-watched creatives: Kanye West, The Dream, Khalid, and Open Ceremony, to name a few.

Sep 21, 2017

The duo founded their label Body High in tandem with releasing their debut album Friend Of Mine. Their latest track dance floor banger “Trees On Fire,” featuring rising starlet Amber Mark and Marco McKinnis, is an infectious single that puts DJDS’ innovative production skill set on display. (Hosted By Travis Holcombe)

Track list:
1. Sly & The Family Stone - "Just Like A Baby"
2. Sister Nancy - "Gwan A School"
3. Delroy Wilson - "Find Yourself Another Girl"
4. Wilson Pickett - "Hey Jude"
5. Gregory Isaacs - "Night Nurse"
6. Yellowman - "Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt"
7. Peter Tosh - "Steppin' Razor" 
8. Original Tropicana Steel Band - "Ain't No Sunshine"
9. Teddy Pendergrass - "Love Emergency"
10. Grace Jones - "Feel Up"
11. Frank Ocean - "Close to You"
12. Knox Fortune - "Lil Thing"
13. Charlotte Day Wilson - "Work"

Host:
Travis Holcombe

