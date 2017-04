With the release of his debut full-length, Feel Infinite, Jacques Greene has solidified his place as one of electronic music's most innovative and unique voices. We're proud to present an exclusive DJ mix Jacques crafted for KCRW. (Hosted by Travis Holcombe)

Tracklist:

1. Jacques Greene - "Dundas Collapse"

2. AV - "Tarot"

3. Jacques Greene - "I Won’t Judge"

4. Frank Ocean - "White Ocean (Jacques Greene edit)"

5. Jacques Greene - "To Say"

6. AV - "Convex Mirror"

7. Jacques Greene - "Fall"

8. Jacques Greene - "For Now (archive demo)"

9. Jacques Greene - "Afterglow"

10. Jacques Greene - "Cycles"

11. Jacques Greene - "You See All My Light (Shlohmo remix)"

Photo courtesy of Mathieu Fortin