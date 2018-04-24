New Edition’s Neighborhood Secret

Hearing the name New Edition is likely to conjure a lot of thoughts. Bobby Brown, those sweet dance moves, and the recent BET biopic to name but a few. Usually not too high on that list is the fact that they’re from Boston, but New Edition’s Boston roots run deep. So when they filmed a music video in Los Angeles with the Lakers during the height of the 1980s Celtics/Lakers rivalry, it was quite a shock to their hometown supporters. Find out how it happened, and how an assist from Michael Jackson ensured that New Edition stayed a band long enough to even get to that point.





New Edition - My Secret (Didja Gitit Yet?)





R&B Vocal Group 'New Edition' Portrait In Basketball Uniforms Photo credit: Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty