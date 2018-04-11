Outlaws of the Airwaves: The Rise of Pirate Radio Station WBAD

Pirate radio blew up in the 1990s as the technology became more affordable, and easy internet access wasn’t quite yet a thing. Underground, unregulated radio stations became some of the best places to hear local music. WBAD in New York was among the most beloved. They played deep house and unsanitized hip-hop, most of which wasn’t being touched by mainstream hip-hop radio. And no one knew that all this was being delivered to them by their friendly neighborhood UPS driver. Once the nightly news came calling though, everything changed.



Produced by David Goren.



Thanks to Dren Starr, DJ Cintronics



Production assistance from Marion Hodges, Caitlin Shamberg, Adria Klocke, Andrea Bautista, and Tyler Hale









WBAD Radio Transmitter. All photos courtesy of Dren Starr.





