ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ART
TALK

ART<br>TALKART<br>TALK

From Van Gogh to Michelangelo, with a few stops in between

Edward Goldman's talk today stretches from an animated movie about Van Gogh to several Renaissance masterpieces at the Getty Museum.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 10, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

To be completely honest, animation is not my cup of tea. Nevertheless, there I was, at the Laemmle cinema, watching the just-released animated feature-length film, Loving Vincent. In spite of my skepticism, I was glued to the screen. Just bare with me...

1_VanGoghFilm.png
Chaponval, Anna Wydrych. From the film Loving Vincent, a design painting
by Wydrych ingeniously combining Vincent Van Gogh's paintings
Houses at Auvers and Thatched Cottages at Cordeville

This hour-and-a-half long film consists of 62,450 oil paintings, which were executed by a team of 95 selected artists. Each of them was specially trained to mimic Van Gogh’s very specific style of brushstrokes. After the training, each of the artists was responsible for producing several hundred paintings. So, when you watch the movie, be aware that every second of the film consists of 12 hand-painted frames. The whole project is definitely an intense labor of love – but the final result is anything but laborious.

2_Gettycomposite.jpg
(L) Study of a Mourning Woman, Michelangelo Buonarroti. 1500-1505
(R ) The Virgin and Child on a Grassy Bench, Nuremberg School. ~1500

Now, let’s switch gears to the museum galleries. The Getty Museum has just put on display a single stunning drawing by Michelangelo, "Study of a Mourning Woman" (1500-1505) – part of collection of drawings acquired earlier this year. This wonderfully preserved drawing was rediscovered in 1995, pasted into an album in a private library in England. If you take a very close look at the drawing, each stroke of Michelangelos pen calls to mind the surface of his marble sculptures, with traces of his chisel.

3_Gettymanuscript.JPG
Scenes from the Creation, Simon Bening. 1525-30
Prayer Book of Cardinal Albrecht of Bradenburg

There are two new exhibitions also at the Getty Museum, both with a focus on Renaissance art. Let’s start with Sacred Landscapes: Nature in Renaissance Manuscripts. There are selections of beautifully preserved images, in which artists not only pay homage to religious themes, but in equal measure, pay tribute to nature’s majesty, depicting wilderness, gardens, and farmlands.

4_Gettylandscape.jpg
Villagers on Their Way to Church, Simon Bening. ~1550
Calendar miniature from a book of hours

Some of these images are really tiny – the size of stamps – and you wish that the museum would provide a magnifying glass to see all the amazing realistic details. The brightness of the colors is due to the fact that most of these miniatures were hidden for centuries far away from damaging light inside of the manuscripts.

5_Bellini2.jpg
Virgin and Child with Saint John the Baptist and a Female Saint in a Landscape, Bellini. ~1501

In another rare accomplishment, the Getty Museum has been able to organize a tour de force exhibition devoted to the great Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini (~1430-1516).

6_Bellini3.jpg
Saint Dominic, Bellini. ~1501

His 12 paintings and 1 drawing are borrowed from major American and European museums. In this very tumultuous time, it’s particularly rewarding to be able to slow down and meditate in front of Bellini’s religious images – all of them complemented by carefully executed landscapes.

7_Bellini1.jpg
Saint Jerome Reading in the Wilderness, Bellini. 1505

With attention to the realistic details of nature, along with convincing depictions of architecture of the Venetian mainland, Giovanni Bellini’s Landscapes of Faith make you think that somehow, miraculously, 500 years ago, he used a prototype iPhone to capture defining moments from the lives of all these religious figures.

CREDITS

Host:
Edward Goldman

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the Art Talk newsletter

Edward Goldman's take on what’s worth a visit in LA and sometimes beyond.

 

More From Art Talk

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Design & Architecture Blog
In Joshua Tree, UFO spotters and psychedelic rock fans gather at the Institute of Mentalphysics
Design & Architecture Blog

In Joshua Tree, UFO spotters and psychedelic rock fans gather at the Institute of Mentalphysics A music festival in Joshua Tree this weekend takes place in a setting known for its spiritual qualities as well as its architecture. Read More

Oct 10, 2017

5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week, you can help plan California’s first wildlife crossing, meet the Crenshaw Cowboy, skate back to 1980s Venice Beach, celebrate multiculturalism and art on Pico, and consider the concept of ‘home.’ Read More

Oct 09, 2017

The Academy Museum rises
Design & Architecture Blog

The Academy Museum rises The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was first dreamed of a century ago, and now the complex designed by architect Renzo Piano is reaching for the stars. Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed