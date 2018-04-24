Tonight, I want to tell you about an amazing event, which is happening – yes – now, at this very moment. And, if you are listening, my advice is to drop whatever you are doing and get yourself to Bergamot Station.





Installation Shot of Make Art Not Walls at RoseGallery. Bergamot Station. Photo courtesy RoseGallery.



Tonight, from 6 to 9 pm, there is a unique event taking place there – at RoseGallery – an opening reception for the exhibition, MAKE ART NOT WALLS. This exhibition aims to support and celebrate the life and art of a group of refugees and migrants from Nigeria and Gambia who are currently seeking asylum in Italy.





Artist Benjamin Raphael in his studio in Italy. Image courtesy RoseGallery.



This title, MAKE ART NOT WALLS, comes from an Italian art organization of the same name, founded by Virginia Ryan, who, with a group of volunteers, provides West African refugees with space and donated art materials to tell their dramatic and often painful stories of escape and survival.





Installation Shot of Make Art Not Walls at RoseGallery. Bergamot Station. Photo courtesy RoseGallery.



There are dozens of small, very colorful portraits, along with scenes capturing various moments of escape by refugees. The paintings in this exhibition are made by six African men who were given a chance to use art as a form of therapy. It’s difficult to say if any of them will become professional artists. But, let me tell you – each of their works grabs and holds my attention.





Installation Shot of Make Art Not Walls at RoseGallery. Bergamot Station. Photo courtesy RoseGallery.



In her report last year for NPR, Sylvia Poggiolo talked about MAKE ART NOT WALLS as a project which “aims to brings out the human potential and restore dignity to people stranded in limbo.” According to Italian law, migrants cannot work while seeking asylum. Therefore, selling their small artworks is a rare chance to earn some money.



Installation Shot of Make Art Not Walls at RoseGallery. Bergamot Station. Photo courtesy RoseGallery.



Here, at RoseGallery, all these artworks are for sale from $350-$550, and it’s important to emphasize that all of the proceeds will go directly to these refugees now awaiting their fate in Italy. So, for the next two weeks, until May 5, you can see and buy their works. But, only at tonight’s opening, you can hear Virginia Ryan telling the story of working with these refugees, and at 7:30, the Los Angeles Golden Bridge Choir, will do a special performance. So, my friends, if you are listening live, you still have time to rush to see and experience all the above before 9pm.





Top: Poster art for Hitler Vs. Picasso and the Others. Image courtesy NexoDigitalMedia Bottom: Still from Hitler Vs. Picasso and the Others trailer.



Here is another story. Last night, Laemmle theatres had a screening of the new documentary, Hitler Versus Picasso and the Others. This is the latest, particularly eloquent, attempt to tell the story about Hitler’s hate for avant-garde art, and his attempt to ridicule it through a series of so-called “degenerate art” exhibitions. The documentary also tells the story of many Jewish art collectors who were forced to give up their artworks for a chance to save their own lives. Since World War II, descendants of these collectors have been trying to reclaim these artworks, some of which ended up in museums and private collections. I just got a note from Laemmle theatres that another screening of this intriguing documentary might be scheduled soon. I will let you know as soon as I hear about it.