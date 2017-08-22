ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ART
TALK

ART<br>TALKART<br>TALK

Monuments to czars and communists 100 years after revolution

Edward Goldman talks about what happened to monuments to Russian czars and communist leaders, 100 years after the Russian Revolution.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The ongoing debates about what to do with numerous Confederate monuments - To destroy? To remove? To keep? – make me think of what has happened to monuments of Russian Czars and Communist leaders, 100 years after the Russian Revolution of 1917.

MarblePalace-A.Savin.jpg
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Palace Embankment, Marble Palace
Photo by A.Savin

My trip last year to Russia was full of surprises. The first day, in St. Petersburg, I went to say hello to my old friend who works at the glamorous 18th century Marble Palace, which Catherine the Great built for one of her lovers. In the Soviet era, the Palace was used as the headquarters for the Lenin Museum. Then, proudly displayed in the courtyard of the museum’s main entrance, stood an old armored car, with a particular history attached to it. When Vladimir Lenin returned to Russia from his emigration in 1917, he stood on the top of this car and made his famous speech calling for revolution.

LeninArmoredCar.png
Still from "Lenin Armored Car," relocated to Artillery Museum in Russia

This armored vehicle was still in the museum courtyard when I went to St. Petersburg in 1995. Though, the irony was that I went to the Marble Palace not to see the Lenin Museum, but to visit the Press and Culture offices of the American Consulate, occupying one of the floors of this Palace. Today, the armored vehicle is gone, but not destroyed. It can be seen as a historical artifact in the Artillery Museum in St. Petersburg.

AlexanderIII-EG.JPG
Monument to Russian Czar Alexander III by Paolo Troubetzkoy (1909)
in front of the Marble Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Photo by Edward Goldman

And, you might wonder what was chosen to replace it in the courtyard of Marble Palace? Last year, to my surprise, I found there an equestrian sculpture of Russian Czar Alexander III. Once, this sculpture proudly stood in one of the city’s major squares. But, after the Revolution, it was removed, and stored out of sight in the State Russian Museum. It was the appropriate decision to remove but not destroy the sculpture, considering that it was made by an important Russian artist, Paolo Trubetskoy.

BronzeHorseman-EG.JPG
The Bronze Horseman, Étienne Maurice Falconet, 1768 – 1782
St. Petersburg, Russia
Photo by Edward Goldman

Other monuments to Russian Czars in St. Petersburg, including the famous "Bronze Horseman" – the massive equestrian portrait of Peter the Great – have never been moved, and continue to serve as important historical and cultural records.

FallenMonumentPark-GüldemÜstün.png
Russia (Moscow) Fallen Monument Park
Photo by Güldem Üstün

In Moscow in the 1990s, after the Soviet Union collapsed, most of the public monuments to Lenin and other Communist leaders were removed from their original spots. Today, these Soviet Era monuments are displayed in a slightly surreal fashion in Fallen Monument Park. It is a good way to remember the painful and controversial era they represent – a valid way to study history.

CREDITS

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the Art Talk newsletter

Edward Goldman's take on what’s worth a visit in LA and sometimes beyond.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Design & Architecture Blog
5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week, you can: learn about the architecture shaping our city today; party DTLA-style on a Los Angeles summer night; solve a murder at the Getty; discover art old and new at a street festival; view a photo-ceramic mash up, and hear Frances and friends talk about “Urban Hallucinations.” Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Big changes coming to San Diego’s Seaport Village
Design & Architecture Blog

Big changes coming to San Diego’s Seaport Village All up and down the California coast, cities are undergoing some major changes, including at the very southernmost border. San Diego’s downtown cityscape has changed significantly in the last decade.… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week, you can: smell art infused with scent; view the soul of Los Angeles architecture; muse-um until midnight; discuss the history and relevance of Chicano/a mural art in LA; and see an art exhibit of cutting edge architectural drawings. Read More

Aug 14, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE